RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 9 Standard & Poor's on
Wednesday stripped Brazil of its investment-grade credit rating
in a move that calls into question President Dilma Rousseff's
efforts to regain market trust and pull Latin America's largest
economy out of recession.
The faster-than-anticipated downgrade, which will likely
rock Brazilian financial markets on Thursday, is also a major
setback for Finance Minister Joaquim Levy's measures to shore up
public finances.
S&P cut Brazil's rating to BB-plus, which denotes
substantial credit risk, from BBB-minus. The outlook on the new
rating remains negative, which means additional downgrades are
possible in the near term.
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)