By Walter Brandimarte
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 9 Standard & Poor's
stripped Brazil of its investment-grade credit rating on
Wednesday, further hampering President Dilma Rousseff's efforts
to regain market trust and pull Latin America's largest economy
out of recession.
The faster-than-anticipated downgrade, which will likely
rock Brazilian financial markets on Thursday, is a major setback
for Rousseff as she tries to kick-start the economy and shore up
public finances that many investors fear have spiraled beyond
her government's control.
S&P cut Brazil's rating to BB-plus, which denotes
substantial credit risk, from BBB-minus. The outlook on the new
rating remains negative, which means additional downgrades are
possible in the near term.
The stripping of investment grade status, which Brazil won
in 2008, represents the loss of a key imprimatur that solidified
Brazil's emergence as an economic power during a decade-long
commodities boom that fizzled in recent years.
The downgrade is expected to increase borrowing costs for
the government and Brazilian companies. It will also cause
Brazilian assets to lose valuable funding because many investors
are not allowed to buy or hold onto investments that are not
rated investment grade.
S&P said its decision was based on the mounting political
problems that have muddled economic policy.
These problems, S&P said, have been weighing on the
government's "ability and willingness" to submit a 2016 budget
consistent with the significant policy fixes Rousseff promised
after she won re-election last year.
When Brazil first got the coveted investment-grade stamp
from S&P, after decades of financial volatility, it was
considered a star among developing nations.
Leveraging soaring export and tax revenue at the time, the
ruling Workers' Party broadened generous social welfare programs
and encouraged lending by public banks, fueling a prolonged
consumer boom.
Combined, the measures lifted 40 million people out of
poverty. Once Rousseff took office, however, the economy began
to slow down sharply and last quarter it officially entered a
recession.
