RIO DE JANEIRO, July 25 Brazil's central bank offered to sell as many as 20,000 traditional currency swaps on Thursday, continuing with its efforts to roll over 114,300 contracts that expire on Aug. 1.

The new contracts expire on Jan 2, 2014 and will be auctioned between 1330 GMT and 1340 GMT, the central bank said in a statement.

Policymakers have used the contracts, which offer investors protection against a further weakening of the real, to cushion a currency depreciation that has added to inflation pressures in Latin America's largest economy.

The real erased early losses and gained 0.2 percent after the swap announcement, to 2.2453 per dollar.