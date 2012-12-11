RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 11 Brazil's central bank said on Tuesday it will sell as much as $1.5 billion on the spot market with repurchase agreements, causing the real to erase all of its losses.

The bank will conduct two auctions on Wednesday to sell dollars with repurchase dates set to Jan. 14 and Feb. 14.

The real , which was falling around 0.2 percent before the central bank announcement, last traded at 2.0762 per dollar, practically unchanged from Monday's close.