UPDATE 1-KKR closes new Asia fund at record $9.3 bln, seeks bigger deals
* KKR's Asian Fund II has posted 29.1 pct return through March
RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 28 Brazil's central bank on Monday sold all the 37,000 traditional currency swaps it had offered in an auction, sending a strong signal that it now favors a stronger real to help fight inflation.
The real jumped over 1 percent and neared the level of 2.0 reais per dollar, which for months has been considered the lower limit of an informal trading band for the currency.
* KKR's Asian Fund II has posted 29.1 pct return through March
TOKYO, June 2 Japanese government bond prices fell on Friday as Tokyo stocks rose to a near two-year high and diminished the appeal of safe-haven debt.