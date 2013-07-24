RIO DE JANEIRO, July 24 Brazil's central bank
offered to sell as many as 20,000 traditional currency swaps on
Wednesday, continuing with its efforts to roll over 114,300
contracts that expire on Aug. 1.
The new contracts, which will be auctioned over the next 20
minutes, expire on Jan 2, 2014, the central bank said in a
statement.
Policymakers have used the contracts, which offer investors
protection against a further weakening of the real, to cushion a
currency depreciation that has added to inflation pressures in
Latin America's largest economy.
The real remained 0.8 percent weaker at 2.2394
per dollar despite the swap announcement.