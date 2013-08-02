RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 2 Brazil's central bank on
Friday offered to sell as many as 40,000 traditional currency
swaps as the real underperformed its peers even after
disappointing U.S. jobs data boosted appetite for risk assets in
emerging markets.
The swaps, derivative contracts designed to support the
real, expire on Nov. 1 and Dec. 2 and will be auctioned between
1330 and 1340 GMT, the central bank said in a statement.
The real traded at 2.2998 per U.S. dollar
after the swap announcement, little changed from Thursday's
close. Other Latin American currencies such as the Mexican peso
rallied nearly 1 percent.