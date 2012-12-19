RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 19 The Brazilian real gained nearly half a percentage point early on Wednesday as the central bank conducted an auctions to sell as much as $2 billion on the spot market with repurchase agreement.

The operation, which aims at providing liquidity to the foreign exchange market at year-end, was announced late on Tuesday.

The real last traded at 2.0785 per dollar, 0.46 percent stronger than Tuesday's close.