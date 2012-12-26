DIARY-Top Economic Events to Aug 10
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
SAO PAULO Dec 26 The Brazilian real gained early on Wednesday as the central bank conducted an auction to sell up to $2 billion on the spot market with repurchase agreements.
The operation, which aims at providing liquidity to the foreign exchange market at year-end, was announced late on Friday.
A repurchase date is set for March 1, 2013 with a cutoff rate of 2.09695 reais per dollar.
At 9:47 a.m. (1147 GMT), the real traded at 2.0695 per dollar, 0.42 percent stronger than Monday's close.
The currency market was closed on Tuesday for the Christmas holiday.
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
CHICAGO, June 2 Cash-strapped Illinois, with the worst state credit rating in U.S. history, faces more potential financial pressures next week when a federal judge rules whether the government must accelerate $300 million in monthly Medicaid-related payments.