BRIEF-GoPro prices $175 mln of 3.50 pct convertible senior notes due 2022
* GoPro prices $175 million of 3.50% convertible senior notes due 2022
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 31 Brazil's central bank on Wednesday offered to sell as many as 30,000 traditional currency swaps as the real weakened to over four-year lows.
The swaps, derivative contracts designed to support the real, expire on Jan. 2, 2014 and will be auctioned between 1315 and 1325 GMT, the central bank said in a statement.
The real traded at 2.2972 per U.S. dollar after the swap announcement. It earlier slid to as low as 2.3022 per greenback, its weakest since April 1, 2009.
* GoPro prices $175 million of 3.50% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Markets calm somewhat as US official calls strike a "one-off"
WASHINGTON, April 7 U.S. job growth likely slowed in March after unseasonably mild weather boosted hiring over the prior two months, but the pace of gains should underscore the economy's strength despite a recent slowdown in economic growth.