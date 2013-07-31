RIO DE JANEIRO, July 31 Brazil's central bank on Wednesday offered to sell as many as 30,000 traditional currency swaps as the real weakened to over four-year lows.

The swaps, derivative contracts designed to support the real, expire on Jan. 2, 2014 and will be auctioned between 1315 and 1325 GMT, the central bank said in a statement.

The real traded at 2.2972 per U.S. dollar after the swap announcement. It earlier slid to as low as 2.3022 per greenback, its weakest since April 1, 2009.