BRASILIA, Sept 23 Brazil's central bank sees no dollar outflows from the country even as the real tumbles to all-time lows, the bank's head of currency trading desk said on Wednesday.

"Despite the volatility seen today in the dollar market, there are no outflows of foreign currency from the country," Alan Mendes was quoted as saying by a central bank spokesperson. (Reporting by Alonso Soto, writing by Walter Brandimarte)