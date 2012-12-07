* Cenbank conducting survey go gauge demand for dollars
* Real gains in futures market after announcement
By Walter Brandimarte
RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 7 The Brazilian currency was
set to strengthen early next week after the central bank warned
late on Friday it was conducting a survey to gauge demand for
dollars in the foreign exchange market.
The real ended 0.6 percent weaker at 2.0904
per dollar on Friday, interrupting a string of four winning
sessions that had been spurred by a series of government
measures designed to support the currency.
Right after the market closed, however, a central bank
spokesman said the bank was in touch with currency desks at key
banks in Brazil to gauge demand for traditional currency swaps
-- derivatives that emulate the sale of dollars in the future
market -- and for dollar sales with repurchase agreement.
Those were exactly the tools the central bank used on Monday
when it acted to halt a slide that had taken the real to its
weakest level in more than 3-1/2 years.
Although Brazil's spot currency market was closed when the
central bank started its survey, dollar futures contracts moved
sharply at the BM&FBovespa.
The contract for January 2013, the most liquid at
the exchange, showed the real strengthening to 2.082 per dollar
from 2.098 reais per dollar minutes before the announcement.
The central bank will announce its swap or dollar auctions
through its regular messaging system if it finds demand for
them, the bank's spokesman said.