* Domino's Pizza Inc - certain of its subsidiaries intend to complete a recapitalization transaction
RIO DE JANEIRO May 31 The Brazilian real trimmed losses on Friday after the central bank conducted a survey among market participants to gauge demand for a possible sale of traditional currency swaps, derivative contracts designed to strengthen the currency.
The bank started the survey as the real weakened to a four-year low of 2.145 per U.S. dollar. It trimmed losses right after that and last traded at 2.1295 per greenback, still 0.8 percent weaker for the day.
A central bank spokeswoman confirmed the bank had conducted the survey but said it had not yet made a decision on whether to intervene.
WARSAW/FRANKFURT May 31 Deutsche Bank AG has begun the sale of parts of its Polish banking operations as the German lender offloads non-core assets and frees up capital, market sources told Reuters.