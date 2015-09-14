BRIEF-BD prices offerings of common stock depositary shares
* Prices offerings of $2.25 billion of common stock and $2.25 billion of depositary shares representing interests in mandatory convertible preferred stock
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 14 The Brazilian rallied 1.7 percent on Monday, its largest single-day gain in more than a month, as the government announced additional spending cuts aimed at plugging a 2016 budget deficit.
The real fell to a 13-year low last week after Standard & Poor's downgraded Brazil's sovereign rating to junk, citing lack of political consensus about the need for a primary budget surplus next year.
The real closed Monday at 3.8117 per dollar. Last week, it traded weaker than 3.9 per dollar. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
OSLO, May 11 Norway will spend less money from its sovereign wealth fund this year than had initially been expected in a bid to prevent a rally in its currency, government budget documents seen by Reuters showed on Thursday.