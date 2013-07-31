RIO DE JANEIRO, July 31 Brazil's real on Wednesday briefly weakened past 2.3 per dollar, its weakest level in over four years, after U.S. economic data increased bets the Federal Reserve may signal it is about to cut down on stimulus measures that have supported appetite for emerging market currencies.

The real weakened to as much as 2.3022 per dollar, its weakest intraday level since April 1, 2009, after data showed the U.S. economy unexpectedly accelerate in the second quarter.

It last traded at 2.2962 per greenback, 0.75 percent weaker for the day.