RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 29 The Brazilian real opened
0.4 percent stronger on Tuesday, piercing the level of 2 per
dollar which for nearly seven months had been considered the
lower limit of an informal trading band imposed by policymakers.
The real last traded at 1.9945 per dollar,
0.32 percent stronger than Monday's close. The last time it was
stronger than 2 per dollar was July 2.
Gains were fueled by signs that the central bank will no
longer intervene to keep the real weaker than the 2-per-dollar
level as its inflation wariness has grown, taking priority over
export stimulation.