RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 2 The Brazilian real firmed 1 percent on Friday after data showed the number of jobs created in the United States in July was lower than forecast, supporting the idea that more stimulus is needed in the world's largest economy.

A central bank sale of traditional currency swaps, derivative contracts that emulate a sale of dollars in futures market, also supported the real.

The Brazilian currency gained 1 percent to 2.2780 per U.S. dollar, after sliding to as much as 2.3130 per greenback before the release of the U.S. data. It was the first time in over four years that the real weakened past the mark of 2.31 per dollar.