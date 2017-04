RIO DE JANEIRO, June 26 The Brazilian real firmed for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, hitting its strongest level in a week, after weaker-than-expected U.S. economic growth eased concerns about an imminent withdrawal of U.S. stimulus measures.

The real briefly crossed the level of 2.2 per dollar for the first time in a week, to 2.196. It last traded at 2.2018 per greenback, 0.4 percent stronger than Tuesday's close.