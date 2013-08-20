RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 20 Brazil's real gained for
the first time in seven sessions on Tuesday after policymakers
raised their rhetoric against currency speculators and the
central bank stepped up intervention on the foreign exchange
market.
The real opened higher following overnight
comments by Finance Minister Guido Mantega and central bank
chief Alexandre Tombini, both of whom advised investors to avoid
strong bets against the real.
Their comments, which came on Monday after the real closed
at its weakest level since March 2009, suggested they believed
the currency had overshot as it plummeted nearly 6 percent
during six straight sessions of losses.
Most emerging-market currencies have sold off over the past
few days as investors prepare for an expected withdrawal of U.S.
stimulus measures. The Brazilian currency has been specially
hard-hit, however, as the country's slow-growing economy has
fallen out of favor with investors.
After gaining more than 1 percent in the first hour of
trading, the real shed some of its gains to rise a more modest
0.5 percent, at 2.4029 per dollar.
Also supporting the currency were two auctions of
traditional currency swaps, derivatives that emulate an
injection of dollars in the futures market, and a third auction
of spot dollars through repurchase agreements.
"The real is gaining because the central bank is providing
liquidity to both the spot and the futures market," said Sidnei
Nehme, director at NGO brokerage in Sao Paulo. "By intervening
in both markets, the central bank is breaking the leg of
speculators."
In the first swap auction, the central bank sold 20,000 new
contracts maturing on Jan 2. The second auction is designed to
simply roll-over expiring maturities.
The central bank has been selling swaps in the futures
market to provide investors with protection against a further
depreciation of the real. They are part of a government strategy
to ease demand for dollars without burning the country's $370
billion in foreign reserves.
Still, many analysts say that strategy has run its course as
companies are unwilling to hedge again currency risk at current
exchange rate levels. Instead, they say, demand is growing for
dollars on the spot market.
In an attempt to satisfy that demand without depleting its
reserves, the central bank is also selling up to $4 billion in
spot dollars on Tuesday with repurchase dates set to Jan. 2 and
April 1. It is the first time in two months that policymakers
resort to this type of intervention.