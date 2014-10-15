SAO PAULO Oct 15 The Brazilian real added to
losses on Wednesday after a top economic advisor for
presidential candidate Aecio Neves said that, if elected, Neves
would immediately end a central bank intervention program that
has been supporting the currency.
The real was already weakening due to a combination
of uncertainty about the outcome of Brazil's presidential
elections and growing risk aversion across the globe.
It added to losses to end 2.36 percent weaker at 2.4570 per
dollar after Arminio Fraga, whom Neves intends to appoint as
finance minister if elected, told Reuters that his government
would immediately end the central bank's daily sales of currency
swaps.
Swaps are derivatives that provide investors with protection
against currency losses. The central bank has been regularly
selling those contracts for more than a year and the existing
stock of swaps amounts to nearly $100 billion.
The real was trading around 2.43 per dollar before Fraga's
comments.
