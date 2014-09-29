RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 29 The Brazilian real sank over 2 percent early on Monday to its weakest level in nearly six years as investors grew jittery over growing re-election chances for President Dilma Rousseff, who they blame for driving the economy into a recession.

The real plunged 2.2 percent in early trade to 2.4685 per dollar, its weakest level since late 2008, after the latest Datafolha survey released after markets closed on Friday showed Rousseff gaining on her main opponent, environmentalist Marina Silva.

The real was also reversing from a late Friday rally that was triggered by rumors that a weekly magazine would unveil a new scandal that could damage Rousseff's re-election chances. The market chatter proved largely exaggerated. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte Editing by W Simon)