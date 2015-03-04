RIO DE JANEIRO, March 4 The Brazilian real
slumped more than 1 percent early on Wednesday after the
country's Senate rejected a presidential decree that cuts
payroll tax breaks for businesses, threatening a crucial fiscal
austerity plan announced by the government.
The real last traded at 2.955 per dollar, 1 percent
weaker from Tuesday's close, after sliding to as much as 2.9697
in the first minutes of trading.
President Dilma Rousseff immediately responded to the
Senate's decision last night by sending Congress a legislative
proposal to trim tax breaks. Unlike a decree, however, that
proposal needs to be approved by both chambers of Congress
before taking effect.
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)