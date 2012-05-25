SAO PAULO May 25 Brazil's recent interventions
in the foreign exchange market have been aimed at limiting
volatility after the real depreciated with "excessive"
speed, but they do not signal a new government target range for
the currency, a senior official told Reuters on Friday.
"The strategy is to prevent movements that are too fast and
could distort the economy," said the official, speaking on
condition of anonymity.
"On the other hand, we're also not going to draw any hard
lines or do anything that over time we cannot defend" in the
event of a strong market shock, such as a deterioration of the
euro zone crisis, the official said.