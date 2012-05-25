* Interventions aimed at limiting FX volatility

* Gov't won't draw lines it cannot defend in FX market

* Cenbank early Friday action to show "we're in charge"

By Brian Winter and Patricia Duarte

SAO PAULO, May 25 Brazil's recent interventions in the foreign exchange market were aimed at limiting volatility after the real depreciated with "excessive" speed, but do not signal a government target range for the currency, two senior officials told Reuters on Friday.

"The strategy is to prevent movements that are too fast and could distort the economy," one official said on condition of anonymity.

"On the other hand, we're also not going to draw any hard lines or do anything that over time we cannot defend" in the event of a strong market shock, such as a deterioration of the euro zone crisis, the official said.

Brazil's central bank began attempting to limit the real's losses on May 18 by selling currency swaps - which essentially increase the supply of dollars in the market. At the time, the real was rapidly depreciating, mostly because of concerns over the euro zone crisis.

The real touched a three-year low of around 2.10 per dollar on Wednesday, but swap sales since then have helped push the real back through the 2 per dollar threshold on Friday.

In a more aggressive intervention strategy on Friday, the central bank offered to sell swaps at the beginning of the session, when the real traded practically flat against the dollar.

"That was to show we are in charge," a second official said, also on condition of anonymity.

That source, who is a member of President Dilma Rousseff's economic team, said the recent volatility in the real had started to hamper Brazil's foreign exchange market.

"When the market starts to become dysfunctional, exporters and importers walk away," the official said. "We can't allow the forex market to be without a price reference."

Despite the central bank interventions, the real remains about 15 percent weaker than it was on March 1, making it one of the world's worst-performing major currencies over that period.

That sell-off was mainly a result of heightened concerns over the external scenario rather than lack of liquidity in the foreign exchange market, the second source said.

The first official also denied market speculation that Rousseff's government was trying to establish a new floor that would prevent the real from depreciating beyond 2.05 or 2.10 per dollar.

The official said the intervention was, instead, designed to keep the real from sliding too far, too fast, adding that flexibility in the exchange rate may prove necessary if the euro zone crisis deteriorates in coming weeks.

"Nobody really knows what's going to happen with Greece, with Europe," the official said. "We're in wait-and-see mode."

Brazil's currency regime is technically free-floating, although Rousseff's government has repeatedly taken steps over the past year to manage its trading level.