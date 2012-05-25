* Interventions aimed at limiting FX volatility
* Gov't won't draw lines it cannot defend in FX market
* Cenbank early Friday action to show "we're in charge"
By Brian Winter and Patricia Duarte
SAO PAULO, May 25 Brazil's recent interventions
in the foreign exchange market were aimed at limiting volatility
after the real depreciated with "excessive" speed, but do
not signal a government target range for the currency, two
senior officials told Reuters on Friday.
"The strategy is to prevent movements that are too fast and
could distort the economy," one official said on condition of
anonymity.
"On the other hand, we're also not going to draw any hard
lines or do anything that over time we cannot defend" in the
event of a strong market shock, such as a deterioration of the
euro zone crisis, the official said.
Brazil's central bank began attempting to limit the real's
losses on May 18 by selling currency swaps - which essentially
increase the supply of dollars in the market. At the time, the
real was rapidly depreciating, mostly because of concerns over
the euro zone crisis.
The real touched a three-year low of around 2.10 per dollar
on Wednesday, but swap sales since then have helped push the
real back through the 2 per dollar threshold on Friday.
In a more aggressive intervention strategy on Friday, the
central bank offered to sell swaps at the beginning of the
session, when the real traded practically flat against the
dollar.
"That was to show we are in charge," a second official said,
also on condition of anonymity.
That source, who is a member of President Dilma Rousseff's
economic team, said the recent volatility in the real had
started to hamper Brazil's foreign exchange market.
"When the market starts to become dysfunctional, exporters
and importers walk away," the official said. "We can't allow the
forex market to be without a price reference."
Despite the central bank interventions, the real remains
about 15 percent weaker than it was on March 1, making it one of
the world's worst-performing major currencies over that period.
That sell-off was mainly a result of heightened concerns
over the external scenario rather than lack of liquidity in the
foreign exchange market, the second source said.
The first official also denied market speculation that
Rousseff's government was trying to establish a new floor that
would prevent the real from depreciating beyond 2.05 or 2.10 per
dollar.
The official said the intervention was, instead, designed to
keep the real from sliding too far, too fast, adding that
flexibility in the exchange rate may prove necessary if the euro
zone crisis deteriorates in coming weeks.
"Nobody really knows what's going to happen with Greece,
with Europe," the official said. "We're in wait-and-see mode."
Brazil's currency regime is technically free-floating,
although Rousseff's government has repeatedly taken steps over
the past year to manage its trading level.