RIO DE JANEIRO, July 31 The Brazilian real
resumed its slide on Wednesday, crossing the
psychologically-relevant level of 2.3 per dollar, despite a
series of central bank interventions to support the currency.
The real weakened 0.8 percent to 2.30 per
dollar as investors feared the U.S. Federal Reserve may announce
this afternoon plans to cut back on a stimulus program that for
years has supported appetite for emerging-market currencies.
The real had erased most of its losses earlier as the
central bank called three consecutive auctions of traditional
currency swaps, derivative contracts that emulate a sale of
dollars in the futures market.