RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 2 The Brazilian real on
Wednesday slid past the mark of 2.32 per dollar for the first
time in more than four years as investors tested the central
bank's tolerance of a weaker currency.
The real dropped to as low as 2.3202 per
greenback, a level not reached since the end of March, 2009,
leaving investors on watch for a possible central bank
intervention.
It last traded at 2.3175 per dollar, 0.35 percent weaker for
the day.
"The market is testing the central bank to see if it has
abandoned the ship and will allow the real to weaken further. We
passed the mark of 2.31 (per dollar), now we're near 2.32 and so
far the central bank has done nothing," said a trader with a
foreign bank in Brazil.
The central bank has routinely intervened in the market with
the sale of traditional currency swaps, derivative contracts
designed to support the real. It refrained from intervening on
Tuesday, however, even as the real weakened about 1 percent.