SAO PAULO, June 28 Brazil's central bank on
Friday sold all 40,000 traditional currency swaps offered at an
auction, in the latest intervention aimed at curbing a recent
currency sell-off.
The central bank said in a statement it sold 28,900 swaps
maturing on Oct. 1, 2013, and 11,100 contracts expiring on Nov.
1, 2013. Traditional currency swaps are derivative contracts
that provide investors with protection against a possible
depreciation of the real.
The real , which has traded at four-year lows
in the past few weeks, was 1.2 percent weaker at 2.2229 per U.S.
dollar after the auction results were announced.