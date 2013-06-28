SAO PAULO, June 28 Brazil's central bank on Friday sold all 40,000 traditional currency swaps offered at an auction, in the latest intervention aimed at curbing a recent currency sell-off.

The central bank said in a statement it sold 28,900 swaps maturing on Oct. 1, 2013, and 11,100 contracts expiring on Nov. 1, 2013. Traditional currency swaps are derivative contracts that provide investors with protection against a possible depreciation of the real.

The real , which has traded at four-year lows in the past few weeks, was 1.2 percent weaker at 2.2229 per U.S. dollar after the auction results were announced.