RIO DE JANEIRO, June 25 Brazil's central bank on Tuesday sold 65,500 of the 66,600 traditional currency swaps offered at an auction to roll over expiring swap maturities.

The central bank said in a statement it sold 49,000 swaps maturing on Oct. 1, 2013, and 16,500 contracts expiring on Nov. 1, 2013. Traditional currency swaps are derivative contracts that provide investors with protection against a possible depreciation of the real.

The real , which was already trading higher early on Tuesday, was 0.4 percent stronger at 2.2165 per U.S. dollar.