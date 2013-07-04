China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 4 Brazil's central bank on Thursday announced it will hold an auction of traditional currency swaps on Friday morning as part of its efforts to provide liquidity to the foreign exchange market.
The bank said in a statement it will offer as much as 40,000 swaps, derivative contracts designed to support the real, at an auction scheduled for 9:30 a.m. local time (1230 GMT).
The real added to gains after the announcement, strengthening 0.3 percent to 2.26 per dollar.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.