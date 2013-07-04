RIO DE JANEIRO, July 4 Brazil's central bank on Thursday announced it will hold an auction of traditional currency swaps on Friday morning as part of its efforts to provide liquidity to the foreign exchange market.

The bank said in a statement it will offer as much as 40,000 swaps, derivative contracts designed to support the real, at an auction scheduled for 9:30 a.m. local time (1230 GMT).

The real added to gains after the announcement, strengthening 0.3 percent to 2.26 per dollar.