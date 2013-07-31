GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks spooked, safe-haven assets jump as US missiles strike Syria
* Markets calm somewhat as US official calls strike a "one-off"
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 31 Brazil's central bank intervened in the foreign exchange market for a second time on Wednesday, stepping up efforts to halt a currency depreciation that has driven the real to an over four-year low.
The bank said in a statement it will auction as many as 30,000 traditional currency swaps maturing in March 2, 2014. It earlier sold 30,000 swaps expiring on Jan. 2, 2014.
Traditional currency swaps are derivative contracts designed to support the real.
The Brazilian currency traded at 2.2876 per U.S. dollar after the announcement of the second swap auction, 0.4 percent weaker for the day, after sliding as low as 2.3022, its weakest since April 1, 2009.
* Markets calm somewhat as US official calls strike a "one-off"
WASHINGTON, April 7 U.S. job growth likely slowed in March after unseasonably mild weather boosted hiring over the prior two months, but the pace of gains should underscore the economy's strength despite a recent slowdown in economic growth.
TOKYO, April 7 The dollar skidded against the safe-haven Japanese yen on Friday after the United States launched cruise missiles at an airbase in Syria, raising concerns of a sharp escalation in the Syrian civil war.