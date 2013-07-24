RIO DE JANEIRO, July 24 Brazil's central bank
said on Monday it sold all of the 20,000 traditional currency
swaps offered at an auction designed to roll over expiring
maturities.
The bank had offered the new swaps, maturing on Jan 2, 2014,
to continue rolling over the 114,300 contracts that will expire
on Aug. 1. So far the bank has rolled over 80,000 of those
contracts.
Traditional currency swaps are derivative contracts that
provide investors with protection against a possible
depreciation of the real. However the Brazilian currency
remained 0.7 percent weaker after the auction, at 2.2373
per dollar.