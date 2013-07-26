RIO DE JANEIRO, July 26 Brazil's central bank on
Friday sold all of the 20,000 traditional currency swaps offered
at an auction, concluding the rollover of similar contracts that
expire next week.
With Friday's auction, the bank replaced all of the 114,300
swaps that expire on Aug. 1 with new contracts maturing in the
beginning of December or January.
Traditional currency swaps are derivative contracts that
provide investors with protection against a possible
depreciation of the real. Still, the Brazilian currency
remained 0.2 percent weaker at 2.2430 per U.S. dollar
after the auction.