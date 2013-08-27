SAO PAULO Aug 27 Brazil's central bank on Tuesday said that in about three weeks it will start rolling over the 135,300 traditional currency swaps that expire on Oct 1, as part of a strategy to maintain ample liquidity to the country's foreign exchange market.

The bank said in a statement it will offer 40,000 swaps on Sept 16, 40,000 contracts on Sept 17, and another 55,300 contracts on Sept 18.

The characteristics of the papers offered, such as their maturity date, will be announced on the eve of each auction. Brazilian policymakers have been offering swaps to provide companies and investors with hedge against a further depreciation of the real.