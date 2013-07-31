RIO DE JANEIRO, July 31 Reuters) - Brazil's central bank
sold none of the 15,000 traditional currency swaps offered at a
third Wednesday auction that was part of a strategy to support
the real.
The central bank offered the swaps after the real hit its
weakest level in over four years, on fears that the U.S. Federal
Reserve is about to cut down on stimulus measures that have
supported investors' appetite for emerging market currencies.
The Brazilian currency trimmed losses after the
interventions but remained 0.6 percent weaker at 2.2935 per
dollar. It earlier slid to as much as 2.3022 per greenback, its
weakest since April 1, 2009.