RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 14 Brazil's central bank on Friday announced it will increase the rollover pace of currency swaps as of next week, causing the real to pare losses.

The real has weakened for four consecutive sessions as uncertainty over the economic policies of newly re-elected President Dilma Rousseff has left investors jittery.

It last traded at 2.6054 per dollar, 0.5 percent lower on the day, after earlier sliding to as much as 2.6289, its weakest since 2005.

Currency swaps are derivatives offered by policymakers to investors who seek protection against currency losses. The central bank sells those contracts daily as part of a program of intervention in the foreign exchange market.

The bank said in a statement it will offer as many as 14,000 swaps on Monday to roll over similar contracts that expire early in December. Since the beginning of the month, the bank was offering 9,000 contracts per day to roll over those maturities. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte Editing by W Simon)