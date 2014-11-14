RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 14 Brazil's central bank on
Friday announced it will increase the rollover pace of currency
swaps as of next week, causing the real to pare losses.
The real has weakened for four consecutive sessions
as uncertainty over the economic policies of newly re-elected
President Dilma Rousseff has left investors jittery.
It last traded at 2.6054 per dollar, 0.5 percent lower on
the day, after earlier sliding to as much as 2.6289, its weakest
since 2005.
Currency swaps are derivatives offered by policymakers to
investors who seek protection against currency losses. The
central bank sells those contracts daily as part of a program of
intervention in the foreign exchange market.
The bank said in a statement it will offer as many as 14,000
swaps on Monday to roll over similar contracts that expire early
in December. Since the beginning of the month, the bank was
offering 9,000 contracts per day to roll over those maturities.
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte Editing by W Simon)