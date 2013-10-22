RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 22 Brazil's central bank on Tuesday sold all of the 20,000 currency swaps it had offered to start rolling over similar contracts that expire in the beginning of November.

The bank said in a statement it sold 12,000 contracts maturing on July 1, 2014, and 8,000 contracts expiring on Oct. 1, 2014.

Brazil's central bank has been regularly selling swaps as part of a daily intervention program that provides investors with a hedge against a possible depreciation of the real. About $8.9 billion of the contracts sold so far mature on Nov. 1.