RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 24 Brazil's central bank on
Thursday sold all of the 20,000 currency swaps it had offered to
roll over similar contracts that expire in the beginning of
November.
Brazil's central bank has been regularly selling swaps as
part of a daily intervention program that provides investors
with a hedge against a possible depreciation of the real.
The bank said in a statement it sold 14,400 contracts
maturing on July 1, 2014, and 5,600 contracts expiring on Oct.
1, 2014.
It was the third day in a row that the central bank sold all
of the 20,000 swaps offered to roll over expiring maturities.
With Thursday's sale, the bank rolled over nearly $3 billion of
the $8.9 billion worth of swaps maturing on Nov. 1.