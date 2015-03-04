RIO DE JANEIRO, March 4 The Brazilian real
weakened sharply on Wednesday, hitting the level of 3 per dollar
for the first time in over 10 years, after President Dilma
Rousseff's austerity plan suffered a major setback in Congress.
The real lost more than 2 percent, briefly hitting
the psychological-relevant level of 3 per dollar for the first
time since August, 2004. It later traded around 2.995.
Upset over Rousseff's austerity measures, legislators
unexpectedly threw out a presidential decree that would have
raised payroll taxes and helped close a gaping hole in Brazil's
budget.
Investors fear Brazil may suffer additional credit rating
downgrades, possibly losing its investment grade, if the
government fails reach its crucial fiscal savings target this
year.
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte)