BRASILIA, Sept 23 Brazil's Finance Minister
Joaquim Levy has canceled a trip to New York, a ministry
representative told Reuters on Wednesday, after the Brazilian
currency plunged to an all-time low on fears of deteriorating
government finances.
The finance ministry did not say why the trip had been
canceled. Levy's scheduled appearance at the Foreign Policy
Association in New York on Thursday has been replaced by a live
video appearance, according to a spokesman for the association.
(Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Additional reporting by Rodrigo
Campos in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)