SAO PAULO, Sept 24 The Brazilian real rallied more than 2 percent on Thursday after the Treasury announced a program of daily debt auctions to provide liquidity to the local debt market.

The Treasury will sell and buy back fixed-rate notes known as NTN-F on a daily basis between Sept. 25 and Oct. 2, the Treasury said in a statement.

"The goal of this program is to provide support and liquidity to the public debt market, ensuring the proper functioning of that market as well as other markets," the Treasury said in the statement. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)