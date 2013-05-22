RIO DE JANEIRO May 22 The Brazilian real on Wednesday weakened past the level of 2.05 per dollar for the first time in four months, as fears of tapering U.S. stimulus measures continued to scare investors off high-yielding emerging market assets.

The real last traded at 2.0495 per dollar, 0.7 percent weaker on the day, shortly after topping the mark of 2.05 per greenback.

Analysts warned that the central bank, worried that a weaker currency could add to inflationary pressures, may soon intervene in the foreign exchange market to prevent further depreciation.