By Ana Mano
| SAO PAULO, July 1
SAO PAULO, July 1 Cyrela Brazil Realty SA could
generate no free cash flow this year, as Brazil's largest listed
homebuilder struggles with the impact of cancellations and the
harshest real estate market in decades, a senior executive said
on Monday.
São Paulo-based Cyrela has negative free cash flow from
operations so far this year, Chief Financial Officer Eric
Alencar said. Free cash flow is the money left for holders of
bonds and shares after a company pays all operating and
financial expenses.
Company estimates put the current rate of cancellations at
around 25 percent of total sales, the highest since at least
1982.
The company, controlled by billionaire tycoon Elie Horn,
generated about 900 million reais ($281 million) in cash last
year, with almost half of it coming in the final quarter.
"The company may not generate cash in 2016," Alencar told
Reuters in an interview this week, explaining that cancellations
are affecting its ability to produce free cash flow.
The outlook for 2017 cash generation appears less
challenging, he added, provided banks resume lending and
confidence returns to consumers.
In the first quarter, Cyrela burned through 13 million reais
of cash, according to regulatory filings. The company is
scheduled to report second-quarter results on Aug. 9.
His remarks come as investors have grown concerned that
Cyrela could make acquisitions a priority over protecting cash
amid Brazil's harshest recession in eight decades.
This month, Cyrela announced a plan to pump as much as 100
million reais into rival Tecnisa SA, a decision that analysts at
JPMorgan Securities said would put at risk the policy of beefing
up cash.
However, Alencar said Tecnica was a good investment
opportunity since it would only consume a fraction of the
company's 2 billion reais cash position. The deal requires
regulatory approval.
Shares of Cyrela have inched up around 3.5 percent since the
Tecnica announcement on June 26. The stock slipped 0.3 percent
to 10.26 reais on Friday.
When Cyrela begins to generate free cash flow again,
management will "preferably buy back shares or distribute
dividends," Alencar said. He mentioned land acquisitions or
potential debt repayments as additional options.
Losses due to sales cancellations obliged the company to set
aside about 21 million reais in the form of loss provisions in
the first quarter. The company began the practice of building up
provisions at the suggestion of auditors, Alencar said.
($1 = 3.2082 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Daniel Flynn; Editing by David Gregorio)