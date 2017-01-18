SAO PAULO Jan 18 Brazil's housing starts rose
sharply in November in a sign that homebuilders are bullish on
the prospects of the country's economy emerging from its worse
recession on record, a real estate research report showed on
Wednesday.
The widely followed Abrainc-Fipe index showed a 76.1 percent
jump in new home construction projects started in November,
compared with the same month in 2015. In October, housing starts
rose almost 26 percent against the year-earlier month.
Home sales rose 10.1 percent to about 10,100 units for the
month, university research center Fipe and real estate
developers association Abrainc said in a joint statement.
The so-called VSO indicator, which gauges sales as a share
of total units available for purchase, slipped 0.2 percentage
point to 7.9 percent, indicating available inventory would cover
12.6 months' worth of demand, according to the report.
Sales cancellations, which have been weighing on homebuilder
earnings this year, fell 20.2 percent from a year earlier, a
positive sign for an industry hurt by tight credit and high
interest rates. According to the report, 3,200 home sales
contracts were canceled in November.
The Abrainc-Fipe indicator, launched in August 2015, is the
first national index for the real estate sector, compiling data
provided by 20 of 34 Abrainc associate members operating in
Brazil.
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Dan Grebler)