SAO PAULO/BRASILIA Aug 31 The Brazilian
government may intervene in the heavily indebted holding company
Grupo Rede Energia SA, which controls several
distressed assets in the power distribution market, three
sources with knowledge of the action said on Friday.
Celpa, a unit of Rede Energia serving the northern state of
Pará, is the most prominent business to file for bankruptcy
protection in Brazil this year. In its February filing, it cited
"a worsening financial and economic situation."
In May, the company presented a court in Pará with a
restructuring plan that analysts said could force creditors to
accept losses and give Celpa more time to pay its debt. Meetings
between creditors and the company have been suspended several
times.
Brazil's energy regulator Aneel has asked the judge
overseeing the Celpa proceedings to allow the government to
intervene in the company, one of the sources said.
Rede Energia holds other assets in northern Brazil that are
facing heavy debts and falling revenues. The government is
concerned that the bankruptcy of Celpa could jeopardize other
companies in the group.
