* Manguinhos is only non-Petrobras refinery in Brazil
* State wants refinery land to build public housing
* Expropriation expected to cost $83.3 million
RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 15 Brazilian refiner
Refinaria de Petroleos de Manguinhos asked the local
stock exchange to halt trading of its stock after the government
of Rio de Janeiro state said it plans to seize refinery land to
build public housing, according to a company filing on Monday.
The company, the only refinery in Brazil not controlled by
state-led oil company Petrobras, requested the
trading halt on Sao Paulo's BM&FBovespa exchange to get more
information on the government's plans, it said in the securities
filing.
Manguinhos has refined about 3.5 million barrels of oil in
the last 12 months, the filing said. That's less than two days
of Brazilian oil output. Its refining activity has been limited
for nearly a decade because of Petrobras' fuel price policies.
Because Petrobras does not raise domestic fuel prices in
line with world prices, Manguinhos, which does not have oil
production assets and must pay international prices for its
crude, has found it hard to compete with Petrobras in the local
fuels market.
In addition to refining, the company is also involved in
distribution and owns port facilities.
It will cost between 170 million reais ($83.3 million) and
200 million reais to purchase Manginhos' assets and clean up
toxic waste at the refinery site, the state government said.
The planned expropriation is part of the state's move to
revitalize shanty towns that surround the refinery site north of
Rio de Janeiro's downtown.