BRASILIA Aug 24 Brazil will sharply pare back
the number of government ministries after years of expansion,
the administration said on Monday, in a move to show wary
markets President Dilma Rousseff's commitment to an unpopular
austerity plan.
Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa said the government will
cut 10 of its 39 ministries to make the state more efficient,
but did not specify how much the government could save. He said
the government will reveal more details on Aug. 31.
The reduction of the cabinet posts could further complicate
Rousseff's relations with political parties of her unwieldy
alliance in Congress. The president has used top posts to help
form her coalition.
Rousseff said in an interview with Estado de S. Paulo and
other daily papers that 1,000 out of 22,500 politically
appointed positions would be cut as a result. The government
will specify which ministries will be dropped by September, she
said.
Economists have said reducing ministries would save little
at a time when Rousseff is scrambling to meet already-reduced
fiscal targets and avoid losing Brazil's investment-grade credit
rating. Opponents have called for deeper budget cuts after years
of heavy spending during her first term in office.
It was "clearly designed to demonstrate commitment to
austerity to financial markets," said Neil Shearing, chief
emerging market economist with Capital Economics in New York.
"The problem is that trimming ministries means trimming
ministers, so the political obstacles will be high."
Brazil's ruling Workers' Party has been criticized for
bloating the size of government. Since it took office in 2003,
the number of ministries in Brasilia has ballooned from 26 to
39. That is more than double the 15 the Cabinet-level
departments used to govern the United States.
The distribution of ministry jobs has been crucial for the
Workers' Party to secure coalition partners needed to govern.
The reduction in the number of ministries will likely deepen
dissatisfaction among Rousseff's allies, mainly the PMDB party
which is preparing to abandon the coalition to launch its own
presidential candidate in 2018.
Lawmakers, including members of Rousseff's own Workers'
Party have resisted her unpopular efforts to cut government
spending and raise taxes. Congress has watered down
belt-tightening bills that reduce the fiscal cost of pensions
and unemployment benefits.
While Brazil's spending with personnel is considered high
among emerging market peers, most of the government's budget
goes toward obligatory outlays tied to education, health,
pensions and social programs.
