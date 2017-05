SAO PAULO, Sept 12 The Brazilian government will focus its efforts on passing legislation to limit public expenditures and overhaul a pension system in deficit, the president's chief of staff Eliseu Padilha said on Monday.

He added that the government has not yet decided on changes to the pension benefits of military personnel and other public servants who are allowed to retire at an earlier age. (Reporting by Thais Freitas; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)