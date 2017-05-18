BRASILIA May 18 A Brazilian congressman sponsoring a pension reform bill said on Thursday there was "no room to advance" on the legislation after President Michel Temer came under investigation for allegedly condoning bribery of a potential witness in a major corruption probe.

Congressman Arthur Maia said in a written statement that Brazil is "living in a critical moment" and that until the political situation calms down, no progress will be made on the landmark reform. (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Editing by Daniel Flynn)