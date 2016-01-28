(Repeating story sent earlier to additional subscribers)
By Tatiana Bautzer and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Jan 28 Debt restructuring firms are
poised to pull in record amounts of business in Brazil this year
as the country's worst recession in decades and a corruption
probe that has cast a shadow over dozens of companies leads to a
surge in defaults.
While a slump in prices is squeezing commodities producers -
from sugar mills to oil producers and miners - the "Operation
Car Wash" investigation into political kickbacks at state oil
firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA is also hitting many of
its suppliers.
Soaring consumer delinquencies as Brazil's interest rates
hit their highest levels for nearly a decade are also putting
some major retailers and homebuilders in line for painful
reorganizations.
Scenting an opportunity, U.S. restructuring shops including
FTI Consulting Inc, Houlihan Lokey Inc, and Moelis & Co
have set up shop in Brazil over the past three years to vie for
mandates with local banks and independent advisors.
Last year, a record 1,287 Brazilian companies - most of them
oil equipment, construction and manufacturing firms - requested
court protection from creditors, about 55 percent more than in
2014. Fitch Ratings said last month that the risk of more firms
facing cash crunches has risen a lot.
"This will be a record year" for debt restructuring, said
Salvatore Milanese, a former head of Latin America debt
restructuring at KPMG International who recently set up his own
advisory firm, Pantalica Partners. "The biggest construction
companies are restructuring, as are many in the oil and gas
industry, and most of the ethanol sector."
Milanese said problems extended to mining firms,
medium-sized banks and even soy producers. He estimated
Brazilian companies were preparing to renegotiate a total 150
billion reais ($37 billion) in debt.
To handle the workload, banks and law firms are boosting
their corporate restructuring teams. Some shops are taking
equity as payment, or charging higher retainers and success fees
- payable when they manage to pull a client out of bankruptcy or
restructure debt without having to file for bankruptcy.
The average fee for a restructuring deal in Brazil is around
$10 million, bankers said. Raising capital can be particularly
lucrative - the advisors can charge a fee of up to 10 percent of
the new funds, experts say.
"Moelis came to Brazil partly because of restructuring
mandates," said Otavio Guazzelli, the local joint head of the
boutique bank, which opened its office in Sao Paulo last year.
"It's natural that, with commodity prices going south, these
companies will go through a process of readjustment."
AVOIDING DEPRESSION
Ricardo Knoepfelmacher, one of Brazil's top restructuring
advisors, says he believes out-of-court reorganizations are
essential to revive ailing companies and prevent the ailing
economy slipping further - possibly even into a depression.
After shrinking nearly 4 percent last year, Brazil's $2
trillion economy could contract a further 3.5 percent in 2016,
according to the International Monetary Fund, putting it on
track for its worst recession since 1901.
The Brazilian Corporate Recovery Institute estimates that
half of the 1,287 companies that requested court protection last
year may go bankrupt during their turnaround attempts.
Part of the problem is the ineffectiveness of the formal
bankruptcy process in Brazil for creditors and debtors alike.
A new law designed to spur faster turnarounds by emulating
the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing process in the United States
was enacted in 2005, but it has not worked as expected.
Debts to the tax authorities and to workers, including
wages, take priority over other obligations, and court rulings
can be easily appealed, meaning a bankruptcy can drag on for
years. Making matters worse is the lack of bankruptcy courts
outside the states of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.
U.S. law encourages new lending to companies in bankruptcy,
with so-called "debtor-in-possession" loans, by guaranteeing
lenders priority over other creditors. As these safeguards are
hard to enforce in Brazil, lending to firms during bankruptcy
remains virtually non-existent - starving them of capital and
making it far harder for them to recover.
Only a handful of the firms that have sought creditor
protection under the law have managed to obtain DIP loans, said
Renato Franco, founder of restructuring boutique Integra.
Last month, existing creditors foiled a plan by Canada's
Brookfield Asset Management Inc to lend 800 million
reais to engineering conglomerate Grupo OAS SA. The money would
have allowed it to emerge faster from bankruptcy.
Knoepfelmacher, who helped negotiate Brazil's largest ever
restructuring - the 46 billion reais in debt that was owed by
former billionaire Eike Batista's Grupo EBX, said he avoids
bankruptcy filings as much as possible.
"Banks, bondholders, companies are all singing the same
tune: don't to go to court," said Knoepfelmacher, who has
overseen 44 major restructurings over the past two decades. Only
six of his deals ended up in court.
Bondholders of several companies that went through debt
restructurings in formal bankruptcies in recent years lost
almost all the value of their holdings after court rulings
ordered that government-led creditors be repaid in full.
When Equatorial Energia SA acquired electricity distribution
firm Celpa SA during bankruptcy proceedings in 2012, state
development bank BNDES received full payment for a 234
million-real debt through an equity issue while bondholders were
forced to take a 83 percent haircut.
Like many restructuring firms, Knoepfelmacher's RK Partners
is expanding. It has moved to larger premises in Sao Paulo's
upmarket Itaim neighborhood, and in the last year its workforce
more than doubled to 41 from 17, with the number of partners
rising by two to six.
Among those it is currently advising are engineering firms
UTC Engenharia SA and Galvao Engenharia SA, which had access to
bank lending cut because of the Car Wash scandal.
Legal firms are also boosting their staffing. Thomas
Felsberg, who has worked on more than 100 restructurings,
doubled the number of lawyers in his firm dealing with
restructuring to 25 over the past couple of years.
Debtors' concerns about major banks' potential conflicts of
interest have opened the door to independent firms like
Rothschild Group to oversee turnarounds. The bank clinched some
of the largest mandates last year and is currently advising
homebuilder PDG Realty SA and cement maker Tupi SA.
Lazard Ltd, Knoepfelmacher's RK Partners and Virtus
BR Partners have also won dozens of mandates over competition
from large banks.
UNCHARTED TERRITORY
Fears of a full-blown crisis are encouraging banks to
voluntarily rework loan terms to protect their balance sheets,
bankers said.
Last year, the nation's banking system increased loan-loss
provisions by 24 percent after defaults hit their highest levels
in six years, central bank data showed.
Creditors helped steelmaker Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA
refinance 6 billion reais in bank loans last year.
Port operator Log-In Logística Intermodal SA and
Odebrecht Agroindustrial SA, the ethanol unit of engineering
conglomerate Grupo Odebrecht SA, are trying to extend their loan
terms and get grace periods.
Bondholders are giving debtors a break too, worried that the
highest borrowing costs in any major economy in the world may
asphyxiate more companies.
Concerns about an inflation rate that is running at the
fastest pace in almost 13 years, led the central bank to keep
its benchmark lending rate steady at 14.25 percent this month.
But with debt levels in some sectors running at 8 or 9 times
operating profits, companies are fast draining their cash
reserves.
"We're in uncharted territory because leverage is currently
at levels not seen in prior crises," said Luiz Muniz, head of
Latin America at Rothschild Group.
($1 = 4.1066 Brazilian reais)
(Editing by Daniel Flynn and Martin Howell)