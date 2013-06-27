* Fiscal focus wins out over renewed stimulus measures
* Sales down 15 pct as recent protests close stores
BRASILIA, June 27 Brazil is unlikely to extend
its tax breaks on home appliances past June, retail association
IDV said on Thursday after meeting with senior government
officials, as a redoubled commitment to fiscal discipline bites
into recent stimulus.
"There probably won't be an extension of the (lower tax
rate), from what I sensed," said IDV Vice President Luiza
Trajano, after meeting with Finance Minister Guido Mantega.
President Dilma Rousseff first offered the tax relief on
refrigerators and washing machines in December 2011 to jumpstart
consumption in the face of an economic slowdown. Late last year,
the government said the so-called IPI tax on white goods would
slowly return to its original level by the end of June.
Economists have questioned the effectiveness of the tax
breaks - one of dozens of such targeted stimulus measures that
have not yielded the rebound officials promised. Criticism has
only increased as concerns rise about Brazil's public accounts.
Standard & Poor's revised its outlook on long-term ratings
for Brazil's sovereign debt this month to negative from stable,
citing a deteriorating fiscal outlook and slow economic growth.
"The government is very committed to making fiscal
adjustments," said Trajano, who is also chief executive of
retail chain Magazine Luiza SA.
IDV president Flavio Rocha, the head of investor relations
for retailer Guararapes, said there may be an "intermediate
solution" to the expiring tax breaks, without giving details.
Retail sales have suffered in recent weeks due to the public
demonstrations sweeping the country, forcing stores to close for
fear of isolated vandalism and looting. Rocha estimated that
sales have fallen about 15 percent in the period.
(Reporting by Nestor Rabello; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing
by Chizu Nomiyama)